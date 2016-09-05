Sun shines on children’s summer party at base

Welfare staff from the Trinity Community Centre and station personnel at RAF Halton have held their annual children’s summer party.

There was a bouncy castle and pony rides courtesy of Harriet Ditchburn who brought the ponies from the stables at the base.

A buffet was served and fine weather allowed guests to sit out on blankets and enjoy the sunshine.

Over 70 of Halton’s families joined in the fun at a charge of just £1 a head. Hosting the event were the welfare staff, Flight Sgt Sue Hartley, the station community support officer, Flt Lt Paul Woodhouse from personnel management flight, Wilma Kingsbury, station youth worker, Hive lady, Julie Loader-Smith and Sue’s assistant, Jan Holdsworth.

Two of the wives, Danielle Mountfield-Palmer and Ashton Leigh Leonard, brought their karaoke machine providing Disney songs for the children to sing along to and arts and craft activities were provided by Rainbows and Rattles Toddler Group and Children’s Stay and Play.

Flt Lt Woodhouse said: “We had a lovely afternoon with all of the families; the bouncy castle was well used and the children were thrilled with the pony rides. A massive thank you must go to everyone involved for all their hard work and help organising the day, and for giving up their time to ensure that this community event was such a wonderful success.”

Jan Holdsworth said: “I am delighted that yet again the community supported this event and everyone had such a great time. Thanks go to all the TCC Staff, Emma Daly and Cpl Kim Green for their help preparing the buffet and also to The RAF Saddle Club, Rainbows and Rattles and Stay and Play who made it all possible. Without these people giving up their time and providing constant support to the community, events like this would never happen.”