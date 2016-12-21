Students praised after citizen project success

Students from Aylesbury College have been presented with certificates of achievement for taking part in a number of National Citizen Service (NCS) events.

The presentation saw more than 70 students collect their certificates of achievement, when it took place at the college, on Tuesday, December 6.

The students worked with local charity Action4Youth to complete their level one leadership qualification, and national first-aid charity, St John Ambulance, to complete their first aid qualification.

As part of their work with Action4Youth, the team organised various activities with charities such as Lindengate, Aylesbury Homeless Action Group, Avondale Care Home, Animal Antiks and Helen & Douglas House for students to take part.

The activities included bag packing at World’s End Garden Centre, building a wind breaker wall and walkways to protect a sensory garden at Lindengate, cake sales at the AVDC offices, volunteering at Aylesbury food bank and a sponsored ‘stairs walk’.

The group also ran sessions for the residents at Avondale Care Home, helped care for the animals at Animal Antiks and got involved in various sponsored activities such as walks, car washes and a football session.

From these sessions, the students raised more than £1,000 for the charity, with some of the funds being donated to local youngster Ollie Gardiner. Aylesbury College would like to thank Action4Youth for their support, and congratulate its students on this huge achievement following lots of hard work and dedication.