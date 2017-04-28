Stuart Greener, 41, sentenced for attempted murder of a teenage boy while he slept

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a man has been sentenced after he was convicted of attempted murder.

Stuart Greener, aged 41, of no fixed abode, was sentenced yesterday (27/4) to 12 years' imprisonment at Oxford Crown Court.



Greener pleaded guilty to the charge on 10 March 2017 at the same court.



At around 12pm on 7 January 2017, Greener attacked a 16-year-old boy at a property in Hudson Street Bicester.



Greener stabbed his victim multiple times causing lacerations to the back of his head, his neck and also his hand. The victim had to undergo surgery and had 22 injuries in total.



Investigating officer Detective Constable Darren Pomroy, of Force CID based at Banbury police station, said: "This was a horrific attack of a teenage boywhilst he was asleep. The attack was made worse when the victim had his mobile telephone taken and was locked inside the property.



"The defendant has taken responsibility for his actions on the 7 January 2017, which was an isolated and targeted attack. I am pleased that the victim has not had to relive his ordeal by giving evidence in court.



"Thankfully because of prompt action from members of the public and the emergency services the victim is making a good recovery. I am grateful for the support received during the investigation from members of the community and colleagues which assisted in bringing the investigation to a prompt conclusion."