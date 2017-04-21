Storyteller Richard York brings fairytales to life for Bierton School kids

SCHOOLCHILDREN were swept into a land of make believe during a storytelling session at the David Wilson Homes show home at Kingsbrook in Aylesbury.

The home builder arranged for pupils from Bierton Primary School to visit its show home with a professional storyteller.

Professional storyteller Richard York, a member of the Society for Storytelling, spent the day at the development on Broughton Lane, engaging the pupils in his stories and playing a variety of instruments to illustrate them.

Will Gadsby, teacher at Bierton Primary School, said: “It was an enriching experience for the children attending, who were chosen for their particular love of reading. The children were enraptured by the stories and couldn’t wait to retell them to their families.”

Priya, a pupil at Bierton Primary School who attended the storytelling session, said: "I was ecstatic that I was chosen to attend the event. The stories really hooked me in and when Richard told them, it felt like I was really there. I have already retold them to my mum and dad."

Richard York, storyteller, said: “It was great to be invited to Kingsbrook to tell the stories to the pupils at Bierton Primary School.”

Glenn Copper, Head of Sales at David Wilson Homes North Thames, said: “We are delighted that we could offer children with a passion for reading the opportunity to attend a session with a professional storyteller.

“Richard’s stories really engaged the children and we’re glad they enjoyed themselves.

“It’s really important that we continue to engage with communities around our developments with events like this.”

For more information on Richard York’s storytelling, please visit www.taleteller.co.uk.