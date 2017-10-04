Stoptober is the ideal time to quit smoking for good

Even if you've tried to quit smoking before, why not take the Stoptober challenge this year and kick the habit for good?

Stoptober is the 28-day stop smoking challenge from Public Health England, and it's back from 1st October with more ways than ever to quit, and the local stop smoking service will help you find what works for you – and with their support you are four times more likely to be successful.

E-cigarettes are proving to be the most popular quitting method in England, so if you use vaping in combination with the support of the stop smoking service you are really increasing your chance of success – it's been shown that if you can stop smoking for 28 days you are five times more likely to stay quit for good.

Noel Brown, Buckinghamshire County Council Cabinet Member for Community Engagement & Public Health said:

"Even if you've tried quitting before, don't be put off – the options now are better than ever, and with the support of the specialist support team, you can gain a huge health advantage this Stoptober by kicking the smoking habit for good."

Professor John Newton, Director of Health Improvement at Public Health England, said:

"E-cigarettes are now the most popular way to quit in the country with half of all those taking part in Stoptober last year using an e-cigarette. The evidence is clear—vaping is much less harmful than smoking—a fraction of the risk. So if you’ve struggled with quitting before, an e-cigarette may be the best option for you."

Join the thousands quitting smoking with Stoptober and get all the support you need to help you on your quit journey, including free support direct to your phone, laptop or tablet via the Stoptober app, a daily email giving support or Facebook Messenger, free face-to-face support plus a raft of advice and information on the website.

For free help to quit including advice about e-cigarettes call 0845 2707 222 or visit http://smokescape.org/.