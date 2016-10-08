Stop HS2 lobbies MPs at Tory  conference

The Stop HS2 campaign has launched a new briefing paper at a fringe meeting at Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.

The paper will be circulated to all MPs and Lords following party conferences, and collates many of the arguments against HS2, along with the well-founded criticism of the project which has been raised by independent bodies.

The title of the document is The HS2 Pardox which they say is inspired by a statement from Treasury Select Committee chair Andrew Tyrie MP in which he said that “HS2 has the weakest economic case of all the projects within the infrastructure programme, yet it is being pushed through with the most enthusiasm.”