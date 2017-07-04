Still time to nominate your sporting unsung heroes

There is still time to nominate your unsung sporting heroes in Bucks' sporting version of the Oscars.

Organisers of the 12th annual Bucks & MK Sport Awards are urging the public to continue to name the people or groups they believe should win a prize.

Nominations, which opened in May, close on August 17. The awards ceremony, to be held this year on December 1 at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre, celebrates the people and organisations who make grass-roots sport happen in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

Kirsty Ingham of Leap – the County Sport and Activity Partnership which co-ordinates the event – said: “We have been delighted at the number of nominations so far this year but we know there are lots more dedicated heroes making sport happen across the county and would hate for worthy people to miss out on an accolade they really deserve. This is the biggest event of its kind in the area and celebrates contributions across community sport - from the coach to the person who mows the pitch before the game.”

The categories for awards are: Active Workplace of the Year; Club of the Year; Project of the Year; Primary School of the Year; Secondary School of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Young Leader of the Year; Community Coach of the Year; Performance Coach of the Year; Terry Cook Unsung Hero of the Year.

Last year’s ceremony was attended by almost 300 people with rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave becoming the first inductee into the Bucks and Milton Keynes Sporting Hall of Fame - an award to celebrate the county’s great elite level athletes.

To nominate your hero, go to www.leapwithus.org.uk/sportawards or call the Leapoffice on 01296 585215.