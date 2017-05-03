Step out on Midsomer county walking tours

A new series of guided Midsomer walking tours of Thame, one of the most frequently used filming locations for the popular ITV series Midsomer Murders, begin next week.

The hour-long tours will be led by specially trained Midsomer guides, taking in many of the filming locations in the town centre that have been used in episodes of Midsomer Murders.

Thame regularly features, either as Causton, or as any one of the many villages in the fictional ‘Midsomer County’.

The tours will take place weekly between May and October, alternating between Saturdays at 2.30pm and Wednesdays at 11am and start from inside Thame Museum, one of the filming locations, taking in many locations in the town centre, with the first on May 10.

Midsomer Murders is still going strong after 20 years with regular screenings, not only in the UK, but all over the world. Many Thame landmarks have been featured in different episodes over time, including Thame Town Hall, the Market House, Rumsey’s Chocolaterie, the historic Swan, Black Horse, and Spread Eagle hotels, plus other locations. Thame’s cricket ground and Prebendal House were recently featured in filming for future episodes.

Tony Long, co-ordinator for the new tour guides who are all volunteers, said: “The tours have been in development for several months and follow on from the original tour which was created by David Dodds of Thame Museum. The tours are being held under the auspices of 21st Century Thame, an organisation that brings together local businesses, community groups and councils to help keep Thame vibrant and viable as a market town.

“They were taken up after a successful 21st Century Thame Midsomer Workshop last year, which recommended a number of promotional ideas to develop Midsomer tourism in the town, including regular Midsomer tours.

Sarah Osborne of Tourism Angles, specialists in Midsomer tourism, said: “6.5 million people watch Midsomer Murders in the UK and millions more in over 100 countries worldwide. The series is one of the UK’s biggest TV exports - rating in Denmark’s top 3 and Australia’s top 20. People see it on TV and want to come and visit the beautiful towns and villages of Midsomer.”

Tickets are £7.50 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/thamemidsomer. Or you can simply turn up on the day and pay the guide.

Part of the proceeds from Midsomer tours goes to Thame Museum and other charitable causes.