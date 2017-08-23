Stars of Stagecoach Thame create two shows in a week

The talented youngsters of Stagecoach in Thame have seen the show go on in just five days.

The group staged two shows last week - A Dalmatian Tale for children aged 4 to 8 years old and the classic musical Singin’ in the Rain Jr, performed by the seniors, aged 9 to 18.

Stagecoach Thame

Both shows were rehearsed in just five days starting on Monday with performances on Friday, at Lord Williams’s School.

Nicky Goodwin, principal, said: “On day one both shows were cast and we went straight into rehearsals. By Wednesday the set had arrived, transforming the theatre.”

She said the cast worked with two fantastic creative teams - the juniors with director Miranda Dawe, musical director Meghan Butten, choreographer Emily Scott, and the seniors with director Christopher Woodhall, musical director Ashley Turner and choreographer Joey Goodwin.

Nicky added: “They worked with the cast bringing out the best in them and bringing our two musicals to life. It was astonishing to see what the children achieved in such a short time especially when many have never done anything like this before.

“The performances on Friday were amazing with some lovely comments from the audience. The children really bonded as a team during the week and there were tears as everyone went home because they didn’t want the week to end.”

Amelia Farley, aged 17, who played Kathy Seldon in Singing in the Rain Jr, said: “I loved the atmosphere of the whole week. It was very professional but still very enjoyable at the same time. I loved having a big set which I haven’t used before. I definitely recommend Stagecoach shows and can’t wait for the next show.”

Students attending the junior course were also full of enthusiasm.

Andrew Ioannou, aged 9, said: “I like working with other people and learning all the different dances and songs.”

Annie Hope, age 8, said: “I like making new friends and learning new songs and dances.”

Ciara Varney, age 9, said: “ I like working with other people and performing in the show at the end of the week.”