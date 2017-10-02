Staff at M&S in Aylesbury get messy for charity!

Staff at Marks and Spencer’s in Aylesbury got messy last weekend to round off their month of fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The brave souls who got pies in their faces were store manager Nicola Howard, food manager Dan Ward and fellow staff member Daisy Knibb.

Aylesbury M & S managers get pied in the face for Macmillan - pictured is store manager Nicola Howard

Operations manager Gemma Evans said: “We raised around £1400 pounds for Macmillan in September through a cycle challenge in store and a cake and coffee morning for the staff.

“We also had music from Jack Manders (a young drummer from Aylesbury).

“Pie in the face was a fun way to round off the month!”

