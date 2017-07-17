Stable block and horsebox hit by fire in Aylesbury Vale village

Three fire crews from Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were needed after a fire in Wing on Sunday night.

The blaze broke out at around 8pm and damaged a stable block, static caravan and horsebox at a property on Soulbury Road, Wing.

One appliance and crew from Aylesbury, one from Bletchley, one from Great Holm and an officer attended.

Firefighters used two hose reels and four sets of breathing apparatus as they got the fire under control and thankfully no people or animals were injured in the incident.