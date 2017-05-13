Sporting legends join Stoke Mandeville Hall of Fame

Four top British Paralympic sports stars have become the latest inductees into the Stoke Mandeville Hall of Fame.

Stars from a range of sports were recognised at the ceremony, which took place following the Inter Spinal Unit Games.

The first star recognised was the late Isabel Newstead MBE, who won Paralympic medals in swimming, shooting and discus.

Isabel died in January of this year.

The second star inducted was Jane Blackburn, who was undefeated in table tennis at the Paralympics between 1972 and 1986.

The next inductee was Peter Norfolk OBE, nicknamed ‘The Quadfather’ who has won medals in both the wheelchair tennis singles and doubles competitions across multiple Paralympic Games.

The last inductee was Simon Munn, who has been a key part of Great Britain’s wheelchair basketball team at seven successive Paralympics, medalling four times.

One of the inductees Peter Norfolk OBE said: “It is an honour to be included in the hall of fame.”

His message to the audience of people with spinal injuries who were present at the ceremony was: “There is nothing you can’t do, in this day and age, you can go and do whatever you wish.”

WheelPower chairman Kevan Baker said: “The Stoke Mandeville hall of fame was introduced in 2003 and honours great men and women within Paralympic sport in this country.

“It carries on the long tradition of a roll of honour, which dates back to the birth of the Paralympic movement at the stadium in the 1940s.”

The Inter Spinal Unit Games has taken place annually for the last thirty years and gives people who have suffered a spinal injury in the past year the chance to take part in a range of sports.