Sport in the street to find new talent

A major sporting event to hit the streets in Thame already has a host of clubs signed up to take part.

Sport in the Street has been devised by former professional cricketer Manoj Parmar and his wife Hema, who run MP Cricket Academy in Thame, to encourage more of the community to be involved.

The event will take place in High Street between 6.30pm and 9pm on Friday, June 23 , with live demonstrations from sports clubs, entertainment and special guests of honour from the sporting world.

Manoj said: “Our lives were completely changed by sport and we want to help others see that sport is a great opportunity to not only improve health, but also create a sense of fellowship and to have fun.”

Parmar was a professional cricketer in India before moving to Thame and setting up his business MP Sports.

Last year he and Hema created a ‘90 Not Out’ street cricket event to celebrate the Queen’s 90th birthday, which gained recognition in the form of a ‘thank you’ note from Her Majesty.

The event was so successful that this year local sporting clubs are keen to take part.

Manoj, who played 11 years first class cricket, has 32 years coaching experience and is a member of the MCC and ECB Coaches Association. He also runs MP Sports.

For more information about the Sport in the Street event please email sportinthestreet@gmail.com or call Manoj on 07796 987653

This is the first year that Sport in the Street will take place. It is an event that is designed to:

Provide an outlet where the local people can learn more about the clubs that are available in one place.

Bring people of all ages within the community together through sport.

Improve the health and fitness levels of the community.

Promote teamwork and participation.

Change lives through providing a new experience.

Clubs already involved:

MP Cricket Academy

Thame Tennis Club

Thame Bowls Club

Thame Leisure Centre

Raquets

Thame Football Club

Thame Badminton

Thame Anglers Club

Thame Runner

Thame Cycling

Princes Risborough Ladies Rugby

Tai Kwon Do

Wheatley and Thame Ryobu-Kai Karate-Do Club

Peak Fitness Bootcamp in Thame and Oxford

Self Defence Club