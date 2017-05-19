Spirit of legendary 1960s club event is back next month

An evening revisiting a legendary 1960s club is being organised for the second year in a row by Aylesbury Friars founder Robin Pike.

Last year the Mother’s Revisted evening took place in Aylesbury, but this year the free event will be held at The Kings Arms in Berkhamsted.

Mothers revisted is an evening to commemorate the legendary Mothers Club that ran in Erdington, Birmingham.

The club was voted number one in the world by Billboard Magazine and hosted bands such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Canned Heat.

This year is the fiftieth anniversary of the 1967 Summer of Love, the year that Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was released causing the musical landscape to be forever changed.

The Mothers revisted event takes place on Monday, June 5.

To find out more about the event, and what to expect on the night go to www. facebook.com/mothers revisited