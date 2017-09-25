Special Police Sergeant Chris Pope was deliberately hit with a Quad bike on Alfred Rose park on Saturday Night.

He is currently recovering in Stoke Mandeville Hospital after both bones were broken in his leg.

The Statement posted on UK Cop Humour

Sources have told the Bucks Herald that Thames Valley police have arrested a suspect.

Special Sergeant Pope made an emergency call for assistance after the incident, with a full response from the MPAS Helicopter, Road Units and Dogs dispatched to the popular park to apprehend the subject.

Special constables are volunteer police officers who have exactly the same powers as a regular officer, and (with minor exceptions) wear the same uniform and are issued the same equipment. The roles of "specials" can vary greatly from force to force, though normally include working with local regular officers to provide an additional and heightened police presence on the streets and in the local community. They may also be requested to police particular events such as football matches and community events.

A statement posted on UK Cop humour has already amassed 1,200 liked with messages of support for Special Constable Chris Pope.

The statement said:

"Specials Sergeant Chris Pope from Thames Valley Police Team 3 based at Aylesbury was deliberately run over by a quad bike on Saturday night.

"While on patrol dealing with an ASB issue of a motorbike speeding round a park a quad bike was driven at S/SGT Pope on purpose. He was thrown into the air and suffered a left broken leg. Shift, RP, Dog and NPAS all responded to his call for assistance and a suspect was detained shortly after.

"Due to the nature of the injuries S/SGT Pope had to undergo surgery at Stoke Mandeville Hospital yesterday. He will be unable to carry out his day job or of course Police duties for a number of months. Everyone based at Aylesbury want to wish him a speedy recovery.

"We stand together as one team."

A fellow colleague described Chris as "a thoroughly nice bloke" and wished him well in his recovery.

TVP have been approached for comment.