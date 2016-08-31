Special County Show offer in this week’s Bucks Herald

The Bucks Herald is running a special offer in support of this week’s Bucks County Show.

In today’s paper there is a cut-out free child voucher which can be exchanged at the Public Gate for a free child ticket.

Each child (under 16) must be accompanied by a paying adult or paying concession to take advantage of the offer.

Bucks Herald staff will be at the Tesco store in Tring Road to promote the free child place coupon.

Also, if you purchase your copy of the Herald in store before 4pm today you will also receive a free cat bowl and portion of Whiskas cat food.

Thousands of people are set to descend on Weedon Park for tomorrow’s show, but if you can’t get to the event, you can get a flavour of the atmosphere and follow all the action as it happens via our online live news feed, which can be accessed tomorrow morning at www.bucksherald.co.uk.