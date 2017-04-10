Spacious setting in Haddenham

Some quite unusual and unique arts and crafts are on offer at a fair in what used to be a free range chicken roost.

Visitors will be able to see and buy ornate vintage silver teapot plant holders complete with thriving succulent houseplants.

Or commission a beautiful piece of keepsake silver jewellery, based on an original drawing by a child or grandchild.

In order to maximise public appeal at the Artist and Makers Spring Fair at Bradmoor Farm in Stanbridge Road, in Haddenham, organiser Sally Evans stipulates that stall holders should only exhibit and sell their own creations.

This makes her events quite different to craft fairs that are often little more than markets for mass produced imports.

Sally, who plays a major role in organising the annual Bucks Open Studios, said: “I have over 60 artists and makers regularly exhibiting their work at the events I organise in Haddenham, Thame and Princes Risborough,and previously as the Glass House at Waddesdon Manor Plant Centre.

“When the Glass House closed in 2014 we were all very disappointed as it was such a spacious and inspiring venue, but Bradmoor Farm is wonderfully accessible for people using a wheelchair or pushing a buggy and the space and light is perfect for us.”

More than 30 talented stall holders from four counties will display and sell their own dazzlingly unique creations and some will also be demonstrating.

Stalls will include ceramics, glass, mixed media, textiles, embroiderers, painters and printmakers, silver and copper smith, jewellers, a writing implements maker and artisan bookbinders.

The fair takes place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30. Entry is free, and there is plenty to do at the venue and around the village to make a full day out.

Bradmoor Farm hosts, Jane and Steve Gollins, have worked tirelessly to develop their business. The fair’s venue, which was originally a free range chicken roost, is now an elegant spacious wooden floored gallery with an abundance of natural light in a beautiful rural setting with stunning views of the distant Chiltern Hills..

Also on site is Bradmoor Farm cafe, which is licensed and sells substantial meals and snacks. The Sunday carvery is so popular that advance booking is essential. There is also a well stocked farm shop selling local produce including the well known Bradmoor Farm free range eggs. And there is extensive parking available for cars.

Around the beautiful quintessentially English village is the famous church and duck pond.

For full details of all Sally’s events and exhibitor listings go to www.sallyevansevents.co.uk