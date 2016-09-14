Solo tour success sees Westlife star return to stage at nearby Watford

Due to the success of his solo Right Here Tour earlier in the year, Westlife’s former front man Shane Filan is embarking on a second leg next month (October), which will involve a stop at Watford Colosseum.

The popular Irishman will give fans the opportunity to see him perform Westlife favourites as well as tracks from his Right Here album.

He said: “The Right Here Tour earlier in the year was fantastic and I was really proud of how this transcended over so many different venues and places that I hadn’t performed in before.

“It was incredible to see the reaction from fans, to have them there with me enjoying the songs and joining in.

“The tour was such a great experience and we have had so many requests for more dates that we thought we might as well give the fans what they want, and go back out on the road in October.

“I am really excited about this new phase in the tour and looking forward to seeing everyone at Watford Colosseum - it’s going to be a great night!”

Westlife was one of the most successful bands of the last few decades and had 14 chart topping singles.

Shane said their success fulfilled all of their dreams 1,000 times over.

And now , the success of his Right Here solo album has cemented his position as one of the country’s most popular male solo artists. The first leg of his tour took place in March and he visited 19 locations across the UK and Ireland. His new dates in October will take him from Scotland and the north of England to the midlands and the south of the country.

It’s been a remarkable journey for a singer songwriter who grew up inspired by an admiration of the Backstreet Boys and Michael Jackson.

Supporting Shane on this second leg of his tour will be Nikki Loy, a singer songwriter who has played at Ronnie Scott’s bar in London and releases her third and most ambitious album yet, Pivotal, in October. Nikki turned her back on a life that didn’t fulfil and now lives on the road in a campervan, authentically living her dream with a new view from the window every night. Her songs are shaped by both joy and pain.

The Right Here Tour will stop at Watford Colosseum at 7.30pm on Wednesday October 19. Tickets cost from £36, premium seats £53.50. Box office 01923 571102 or book online at www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk