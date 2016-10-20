Solicitors win the case in battle of whisks at Great Aylesbury Bake-off

Solicitors Horwood and James, the winners of last year’s Aylesbury Bake Off organised by Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity (FNHC), hosted the cooking competition at the Waterside Theatre on Friday, October 14.

The professional judging took place at 11am and the doors were open for cake fans to taste, vote and buy the entries from noon until 2pm, all in aid of the Charity.

It’s an exclusive but hard-fought competition for two titles: the Judges’ Winner and the Public’s Winner. Only employees of solicitors and estate agents in Aylesbury are invited to take part, pitting law and real estate against each other in a battle of whisks.

This year the competitors, encouraged by a message from Celebrity Masterchef’s Jimmy Osmond, were Horwood and James, Kidd Rapinet, Parrott and Coales, Pickup and Scott, and Browns, with a late entry for the Public Vote from Chancellors estate agents.

The professional judges this year were Karen Henderson and Jane Lutchmiah of Perfect 10 Catering and Rachel Lucas of Sugar Moon Brownies. They voted for the carrot cake decorated with pecans and glittering icing baked by Shahla Mower of Browns Solicitors.

“Beautiful taste, texture and presentation. The contrast of the topping to the rich cake is just right,” commented the judges when awarding the Judges’ Winner prize to Shahla.

The Public Winner was Sharon Adams, also from Browns, for her lovely chocolate cake beautifully decorated with chocolate fingers and topped with Maltesers.

“Congratulations to our winners,” said Emma Carroll of FNHC. “All the entries were really high quality, and we are so grateful to the bakers for taking time out of busy lives to take part. We are absolutely delighted to announce that our bakers helped us to raise £308 for the hospice!”

The bakers of the winning cakes were presented with the Aylesbury Bake Off plaque which will be displayed at Browns’ company offices all year.

Pictured are judges Karen Henderson and Jane Lutchmiah of Perfect 10 Catering and Rachel Lucas of Sugar Moon Brownies