"Socktober" appeal launched to help Aylesbury's homeless

Yorkshire Building Society colleagues in Aylesbury are asking the community to sock it to them by donating new pairs of socks to help keep homeless people warm this winter.

The Society is launching its month-long Socktober appeal throughout October as part of its charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH) and to raise awareness of World Homelessness Day on Tuesday 10 October.

Donations of new pairs of socks, plus other items such as woolly hats, gloves, scarves and toiletries can be made at the Society’s agency in Aylesbury, on Market Place.

Steve Biggs, proprietor of the Yorkshire’s Aylesbury agency, said: “It’s shocking that so many young people have nowhere safe to call their home. As the weather turns colder we want to do what we can to help keep them warm and that’s why we’re launching our Socktober appeal.

“A lot of us may take having a clean pair of warm socks to wear for granted but for a homeless person without a proper roof over their heads it’s the last thing on their mind. As well as socks you can also donate hats, scarves, gloves and small sets of toiletries to our appeal – and every single item will go to a homeless person.

We’re really proud of our partnership with End Youth Homelessness and providing help for young people in need. We can’t thank people in Aylesbury enough for their continued support.”

EYH is a national movement to end homelessness among 16-25 year-olds in the UK.

The branch is also raising money for EYH by running a raffle to give people the chance to win John Lewis vouchers worth £1,000, £500 and £250.

Through the course of the Society’s three-year partnership with EYH it aims to raise £750,000 to support over 700 homeless young people into their own rented homes.

The money raised is funding a bespoke Rent Deposit Scheme, home essentials grants and practical help for homeless young people across the UK.

Yorkshire Building Society’s charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness supports its corporate responsibility strategy, Society Matters, and its ambition to make a lasting positive impact on society.

To find out more about the Society Matters strategy, please visit www.ybs.co.uk/societymatters