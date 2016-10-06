Slug pellets cat death in Aylesbury leaves owner ‘devastated’ and sparks RSPCA warning

A cat has died from eating slug pellets and the RSPCA is urging pet-owners to be cautious.

The owner of the cat believes her pet ingested the pellets near to her home in Webster Road on September 21.

The cat was sadly put to sleep the following day as a result of the poisoning.

RSPCA inspector Lauren Bailey said: “This is a distressing incident which has left the cat’s owner devastated.

“This may have been a total accident or it may be that the pellets were left out deliberately, in which case we would urge anyone who has any information to contact us on 0300 123 8018.

“Even some of the most common household items and substances, such as human food and medicines, can be poisonous and potentially fatal to certain animals.

“People should be careful when putting down any substances, such as slug pellets, which are potentially poisonous to ensure that other animals are not affected and that substances are stored appropriately and properly disposed of, rather than dumping them on a roadside or in a park.

“It is vital that owners are aware of the risks and take steps to reduce the chances of their pet coming into contact with these items and substances in the first place.

“If owners are concerned about poisoning or believe their pet has been poisoned, they should speak to a vet urgently.”

The RSPCA recommends that if a pet owner is concerned that their pet may have been poisoned, they should contact their vet immediately. Signs that your animal could have been poisoned vary and can include any of the following: Depression, lack of appetite, vomiting, diarrhoea, breathing difficulties, appearing drunk and uncoordinated twitching or seizures.

For more information, visit www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/general/poisoning