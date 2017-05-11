Slow down for 'Global Road Safety Week'

This week, 8th – 14th May, is the UN 2017 Global Road Safety Week, which aims to raise awareness about the dangers of speed and improve education for all drivers.

This week, 8th – 14th May, is the UN 2017 Global Road Safety Week, which aims to raise awareness about the dangers of speed and improve education for all drivers. This campaign comes just weeks after a change in the law which will see ‘excessive speeders’ handed much harsher penalties. As of 24th April, drivers caught exceeding, for example, 41 in a 20mph zone, 51 in a 30mph zone, or 101 in a 70mph zone will now face six penalty points, a fine equalling 150% of weekly income, and a potential ban of up to 56 days.

Speed is a contributory factor in more than 20% of fatal collisions across the Thames Valley – this figure includes not only drivers who exceed the speed limit, but those who drive too fast for the conditions. In fact, driver error in general – such as impairment from alcohol or drugs, failure to wear a seatbelt, and distraction – contributes to around 68% of fatal road crashes nationwide.

Chris Appleby, Casualty Reduction Sergeant for Thames Valley Police (TVP) welcomes the focus on the dangers of speeding and expressed TVP’s support for Global Road Safety Week, adding ‘excessive and inappropriate speed is a recognised factor in over 20% of fatal collisions within our community and an issue we are committed to reducing through our strategy of rigorous enforcement and education.’

Mark Kemp, Director for Growth, Strategy and Highways, echoes TVP’s support for clamping down on speed, particularly the focus on educating drivers: ‘Speeding remains a significant risk on our roads, despite the deterrents and potentially devastating effects on our community. Transport for Buckinghamshire works hard all year round on educational events and training. We will soon be promoting digital campaigns through our driver safety initiative ‘Travel Safe Bucks’, which launches this week and aims to raise awareness among drivers about the dangers of exceeding the speed limit.’