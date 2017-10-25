Slimmer transforms her life and now plans to help others

A slimmer who transformed her life is to help other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dream.

Jo Vowles, who has always felt larger than all the other people around her, is a happier and trimmer person.

Jo Vowles

She has trained as a consultant for Slimming World, and is relaunching the Princes Risborough group on Wednesday, November 1, at either 5.30pm or 7.30pm and is looking forward to welcoming new members.

Jo says she felt self-conscious at school and said: “I would do anything to get out of doing PE – even throwing my brand new expensive sports kit that my parents had bought for me into the river and running home to say that someone had taken it.”

Her unhappiness continued in adult life and in 2012 she went on holiday and when the pictures came back, she didn’t want to look at the ones that she was in.

Jo said: “I used to try to make sure that I was the one behind the camera, so that I could edit the pictures before anyone saw them. Now that’s not so easy with smart phones in every hand! When I saw the pictures, I decided that I wanted to lose weight – once and for all.

“I knew there must be a way to gain control of my weight. I didn’t want to be unhappy any more. I just needed to find the magical answer.”

She plucked up the courage to attend a Slimming World group in April this year and was given a huge welcome by the consultant.

Jo added: “I was told all about the Food Optimising plan and how it worked. It seemed simple enough, but I couldn’t believe that I could eat all the things she told me about and still lose weight.

“I stuck to the plan for the next week, writing down everything I ate. I was eating delicious home cooked meals and a few others things that you wouldn’t believe you could eat on a diet - potatoes, pasta – even the odd biscuit and glass of wine. It was extremely easy to follow and nothing is ‘banned’ – you just have to make sure you stick to the rules of the plan. Most importantly, I never felt hungry. On my first weigh in, I was convinced I wouldn’t have lost any weight. But I lost 4.5lb.

“I was hooked. I looked forward to eating the food I was preparing each week. I looked through all the recipe books and used the website that you get access to when you join. I liked to try new things. My favourites to enjoy are lasagne, macaroni cheese, breakfast fry-ups and quiche – just made the Slimming World way. I was eating real food – and losing weight.

“You never feel humiliated and your weight is not revealed in group, except to your leader. I found that the groups are not only informative, learning about a healthy way to eat for the rest of your life – they are also really good fun.”

Jo continued to lose weight, feels more comfortable in different clothes and takes her dogs for longer walks

She added: “I still have a little way to go to get to my ideal weight. The great thing with Slimming World is that you choose your own target weight and for the first time in my life, I honestly believe I can achieve my goal.”

Visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.