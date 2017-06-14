Skydivers finally make the leap for two charities

Two colleagues from Thame who braved a tandem skydive have raised more than £1,000 for each of their chosen charities.

Zoe McCormack and Melanie Blanks, who featured in the Gazette in April, had to wait until June 4 to complete the jump as bad weather in May prevented it taking place.

The two women were joined by Melanie’s sister Emma Horwood, who made the dive for her 40th birthday.

Zoe and Melanie, who work at Maze Hair Salon in North Street, were fundraising for the Anthony Nolan Trust and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and were orginally due to make the leap over Salisbury on April 30.

Melanie said: “It was an amazing experience and one which we would do again. We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has sponsored us. So far we have raised over £1,000 for each of our charities.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mela nie-Blanks2 and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Zoe-McCormac1