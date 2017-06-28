Skydive for dad who faced bowel cancer

A receptionist has made a tandem skydive in tribute to her father who lost his life to bowel cancer.

Haddenham Medical Centre receptionist Rachel Lester has recently fulfilled an ambition to fall 10,000ft through the skies in a skydive.

The 50-year-old completed the leap on Sunday, June 4, in memory of her father, Donald Probets, who died of bowel cancer aged 67.

Before the dive, Rachel organised a well attended charity morning, with coffee, cake and a raffle, and raised £129 for Bowel Cancer UK. Together with sponsorship money from the skydive Rachel has raised £825 for the charity.

Rachel said: “It was an amazing experience. Not only was my original target of £500 beaten but the jump itself was awesome and brilliant.”

She also said a big thank you to those who supported the cause with great generosity and, in so doing, enabled her to strike something off her bucket list of things to do now she’s turned 50.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rachel-Lester2