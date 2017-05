Six people have been hurt after a crash involving two cars on the A413 this lunchtime (Wednesday).

The emergency services were called to the A413 Aylesbury Road in Great Missenden at just after 1.30pm.

The scene of a crash on the A413 near Great Missenden earlier today (Wednesday)

The crash happened near the Leather Lane junction.

Six people were injured, with one having to be released by firefighters.

More on this as we get it.