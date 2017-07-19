Sisters bound for Borneo after 528 days of planning

Twin sisters travelling to Borneo this week have sent thanks to all the hundreds of people from the community who helped with their project.

Heather and Rachael Knight, students from Lord Williams’s School, have spent more than a year getting the funds together for the adventure of a lifetime.

The teenagers leave this weekend for the summer expedition where they will help wildlife and the community in Borneo.

They said: “Finally, 528 days after signing up, we are off to Borneo.

“We can’t wait to see the orang-utans, to help at the Sepilok Sun Bear Conservation Centre and volunteer at a community project in Sabah.

“The vaccinations - slightly sore - are a distant memory, the rucksack is just about packed, the passports in hand and spending money ready to be exchanged when we get there.”

In those 528 days Heather and Rachael managed to fundraise just under £2,000 each and the rest they saved from wages.

They added: “We would like to say a big thank you to those of you who bought our cakes and fudge, who bought tombola tickets, who had a go on the kids’ lucky dip, at various events, and paid us to pack your bags at Waitrose in Thatcham.

“Also, thanks to those who gambled away their hard earned money at our race night and those who came and ate at our pop up restaurants at the Wee Bookshop in Chinnor.”

Funds were also raised during walking tours of Oxford, led by qualified guides.

Heather and Rachael added: “We will be hosting another pop up restaurant in the Wee Bookshop at Chinnor on Friday, September 15, where we will hopefully have some photos of our expedition.” More details will follow on their Facebook page at H & R Borneo 2017.