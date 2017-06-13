Sirtaj brings the whole community together at Aylesbury Multicultural Centre event

Aylesbury community came together at the multicultural centre last Sunday in the wake of the tragic attacks in London last month, to unite in the face of adversity.

Sirtaj Khan, from Aylesbury decided that he wanted to bring everybody together, as a chance for people in the community of all races to have an open discussion on how we can help and protect our town from divisions and fallout from the recent terrorist attacks.

He said: “We can’t let these events split us up, and we need to work together in these hard times. I put a post up on my Facebook which very quickly went crazy with likes and shares, So we went ahead and organised the event.”

St Mary’s Church Reverend David Williams spoke at the event, and Mohammed Yassar and Mohammed Zakirya, Imams from Aylesbury Mosque also made speeches on unity and the importance of working together. Aylesbury town’s new Mayor Tom Hunter Watts was also in attendance and gave a speech, along with teachers from Grange School. Despite nearly 100 people attending, Sirtaj said he couldn’t sleep the night before because of worrying about people not showing up, or people turning up to ruin the event. He said: “As soon as I saw the people flooding in - it was an amazing feeling.

“It’s good to see the community come together after such a difficult time.”

Sirtaj plans to organise more events - for more info visit www.facebook.com/Aylesbury-Community-Coming-Together-2314166612141989