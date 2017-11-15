Sign up for town’s festive run and help hospice funds

Get your Christmas jumbers ready and sign up for the Festive Fun Run around Thame.

Thame and District Lions Club will once again fill the streets with Father Christmases in aid of Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, on Sunday, December 3.

Participants are invited to wear anything Christmas-related, from Santa suits to Christmas jumpers and bring all the family to run, jog, walk, scoot or push a buggy or wheelchair round this easy 3km route through Thame Town Centre. You can even walk the dog round.

Organiser Ken Bennell, of the Thame and District Lions Club, said: “Research has proven that a Festive Fun Run is good for your ‘elf’!

“And raising money for a cause like Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity is definitely good for your soul. That’s why we do this every year, because people love it as part of the town’s festive calendar, and because the money raised really helps people suffering with terminal illness in the local community.”

Family entry is £30, or it’s £10 per adult, £7.50 per child under 16 years and free for children under 2.

And for an extra £1 donation, entrants will be entered into a prizedraw to win a VIP Panto Meet and Greet Experience for four people to meet the celebrity cast of Snow White and The Seven Dwarves, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s pantomime this year.

The deadline to register online is November 30 at 12pm or you can enter on the day. For more information visit www.fnhospice.org.uk/festive-fun-run