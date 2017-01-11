Sign up for first Xtreme Challenge to help youth charity

A new outdoor team challenge event is being organised by an Aylesbury-based charity to help children across Buckinghamshire.

People are being invited to take part in the first Caldecotte Xtreme Challenge on the weekend of March 18 and 19 for teams of four.

Caldecotte Xtreme

It involves climbing, abseiling, running, canoeing and much more and 55 teams will brave the tough course at the Caldecotte Xperience in Bucks.

It is all in aid of the Action4Youth charity which improves the lives of children and young people locally, offering them inspiration experiences and life skills, no matter what their background, ability or disability.

Participants can test themselves on a track around the site where you will climb, abseil, negotiate the scramble wall, go underground in the caving system, try to strike gold at archery, go canoeing on the lake, run round the lake and finally wade the river on your way to the finish. Each team will have its own start time and points will be awarded for successfully completing each challenge so there wil be a winning team at the end.

It costs £200 for each team to register and we ask that each person taking part raises at least £200 in sponsorship to support the work of Action4Youth.

You will need to complete an entry form. At the event, entrants will need to wear suitable sports clothes, expect to get wet and dirty so a change of clothes will be needed and take a head torch if possible.

Participants should be over 18 years of age and entrants will receive a commemorative t-shirt if you raise more than £225.

Family and friends are welcome to cheer you on. There will be a barbecue and refreshments.

Action4Youth delivers outstanding outdoor education through two centres - The Caldecotte Xperience and The Longrigg Xperience in Cumbria, which offer an extensive range of activities.

It is also a leading provider of the National Citizen Service and the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme in the area. Action4Youth represents over 100 youth clubs and organisations throughout the county giving guidance and support to help their growth and development.

For more details call Vinny on 0300 003 2334 or email events@action4youth.org