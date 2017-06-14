Shops get dressed up for window contest

High Street retailers in Thame got creative for a shop window competition.

Eleven shops took part in a contest which saw them styling their shop windows to tie in with the 1940’s theme of this year’s carnival.

Green’s Furnishings, at 4-5 Upper High Street, was crowned the winner of the first ever ‘Dress to Impress’ competition, judged by Mayor Tom Wyse and Lucy Wyatt, one of the carnival organisers.

This winning display used the 1940’s theme to both promote the carnival and seamlessly link in with the extensive range of haberdashery products that they sell.

Austins of Thame and Thame Jewellery workshop both received special commendations, with the staff of Thame Jewellery Workshop going the extra mile and dressing in costume on the day, to match their display.

Each year teams of volunteers work hard to run events in the town centre that engage the whole community.

This competition aims to see Thame’s retailers joining in to make the sense of occasion even bigger.

Mayor Tom Wyse said: “It was great to see so many shops taking part in our community event. The competition entries were all of a very high standard, and are definitely worth the short walk around Thame to appreciate the effort and creativity that has gone into them.”

The other shops who took part were Baban, Helen & Douglas House, Oxfam, Oxfam Bookshop, Piece of Cake, Shaw Trust, The Book House, and What’s Cooking.

The next ‘Dress to Impress’ competition will take place in the run-up to Thame Town Music Festival on July 8, so look out for some ‘music’ themed windows to amaze and inspire.

If you are a shop owner and want to take part, please contact Becky becky.reid@thametowncouncil.gov.uk