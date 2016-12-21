Sheila Norris appointed as Communities, Health and Adult social Care chief

Buckinghamshire County Council has appointed Sheila Norris to its top position for Communities, Health and Adult Social Care.

Sheila, currently Director for Commissioning (Integration) with Essex County Council, will take up her post as Managing Director in March 2017. She succeeds Trevor Boyd, who retires this month (December).

She will be responsible for a range of services, including adult social care, learning disabilities, adult mental health, and drug and alcohol schemes, with a budget of around £135 million.

During her three years at Essex, Sheila has led the council's work on integrating health and social care, developed Essex' s Better Care Fund Plan, and led a domestic abuse strategy with multiple partners and organisations across Essex, Southend and Thurrock.

Before joining Essex County Council, Sheila was Assistant Director of Children’s Services at Greenwich Council, and held senior posts with HM Treasury for nearly 20 years previously.

County Council Leader Martin Tett said: 'We're delighted Sheila has accepted the invitation to serve Buckinghamshire in this important role. Our ageing population brings with it massive pressures on key services. Sheila's vast experience will be invaluable in working with our health partners to integrate services, so that we support and safeguard our vulnerable residents.'

Sheila said: 'I am very excited to be joining Buckinghamshire County Council. I have been very impressed by the outcomes the Council is already delivering, and look forward to building on those achievements.'