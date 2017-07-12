Share your war memories in Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum project

People who have memories of the Second World War are being invited to share them in a recording project.

The Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum, in Woodstock, is running the project to record the memories of residents who served in the forces during the war, and would like to hear from anyone who would be willing to share their stories.

The project is run by Matthew Smaldon who has been speaking with residents about their wartime experiences for the museum for the past five years. The recordings are held in the museum archive, and made available for educational purposes, used in exhibitions and by researchers.

The conversations normally take place at the interviewee’s home, or a location of their choice, and all interviewees receive a free copy of the recording. If people would like to participate, but wish to remain anonymous, this is also possible.

If any readers would like to take part, or would like to find out more about the project, Matthew can be contacted by either writing at Matthew Smaldon, The Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum, Park Street, Woodstock, OX20 1SN, call 01235 415922 (please leave a message if there is no answer) or email matthew.smaldon@sofo.org.uk

Visit the appeal at: http://www.sofo.org.uk/oxfordshire-people-help/ and find

example recordings at http://www.sofo.org.uk/collection/oxfordshire-people/