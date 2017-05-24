Serving policeman denies charges of sexually assaulting young child in Aylesbury

A serving police officer sexually assaulted a young girl in Aylesbury while he was working as a private detective, a court has heard.

Police constable John Pritchard denies a number of charges relating to sexual offences against a child under the age of 13.

The court heard claims that Pritchard kissed the schoolgirl, forcing his tongue down her throat, and he also carried out a sex assault on her.

An officer with the Metropolitan Police, he first met his victim when he was working as a private detective, having briefly left the force because of a back injury.

Prosecuter James Lofthouse told the court how the 45-year-old rejoined the force in September 2004 – midway through the 14-month period when the alleged abuse took place between May 2004 and August 31 2005 - and was based in Islington, north London.

Mr Lofthouse said the victim does not remember when the incident happened but did recall the details of the sexual assault.

A recorded interview with the victim was shown to the jury, demonstrating just how young and innocent she was at the time of the alleged offences.

The girl said: “He made me touch him, I didn’t have a clue what I was doing. I felt quite silly a lot of the time.”

She also said that she thought he looked cool when he drove his Mistuibishi FT0 sports car or a motorbike and that he liked to watch a box-set of the Sean Bean historical drama Sharpe.

The jury sitting at Aylesbury Crown Court heard how the victim, now an adult, told her mother years later.

“I have a problem with guilt,” she added.

“I have a problem with anxiety because of guilt and I also feel like I have to be completely and utterly honest with people in everything I do.

“I feel like, just if I’m ever considered a bit dishonest I can’t live with the guilt I get from it.”

Pritchard, of Borden Lane, Sittingbourne, Kent, denies the charges. The trial continues.