SEN students take on sponsored walk for Duke of Edinburgh expedition

19 students from Harding House Special school, in Aylesbury, held their annual sponsored walk earlier this month and raised over £230 for their Duke of Edinburgh expedition and the 3rd Aylesbury Scout group.

Harding House is the post 16 provision of Stocklake Park secondary school, which caters for children with a range of learning difficulties and complex needs.

The young walkers, plus school staff, started their journey from either Wendover Clock Tower walking a total of 4.8 miles back to school in Aylesbury, or took a slightly shorter route commencing the walk from Hampden Gardens.

The walkers chose to raise money for the Scout group as they kindly let Harding House students use their hall facility with no charge. The Harding House students use the hall for a range of social activities so the group decided they wanted to raise funds as a thank you.

Harding House is the post 16 site of The Vale Federation of Schools, and has 22 Year 12 and 13 students with a variety of special educational needs.

Harding House teacher Hannah Zerdinska said: “The annual sponsored walk is a highlight of the Summer Term. Students feel a great sense of achievement when they complete the challenge and receive their certificate.

“We were delighted to raise money for the 3rd Aylesbury Scout group as they are so kind to let us regularly use their hall where we hold a weekly café and other activities. I’m incredibly proud of everyone that took part in the walk. ”