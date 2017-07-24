Seaside theme by Aylesbury school kids brightens up window at funeral directors

Funeral directors can be sad and somber places - so one team of school children set to work to brighten up the window at Aylesbury-based Heritage & Son.

Becky Greenaway-Ewers, a trainee funeral director at the branch, approached the school earlier this year, who were happy to help brighten up the window.

The children, who range from ages seven to eleven, were challenged to create a collage that represented what summer means to them.

The finished 3D work is a celebration of the British seaside complete with sandcastles, sunbathers and beach huts, and will be on display at the branch on Bicester Road until the end of summer.

The children went to visit Heritage & Son last week and were thrilled to see their hard work on display.

Izzy McLocklin, a teacher at Booker Park School who led the project, said: “It has been a great experience working with Heritage & Son. The children thoroughly enjoyed creating something special for the public to see, and were all very excited to see their collage in the window.”

Becky Greenaway-Ewers from Heritage & Son said: “It has been fantastic working with Booker Park School to create the summertime window display. We are committed to supporting and strengthening our relationship with the local community, but this is the first time we have worked with a local school.

“We’re aware that many people might feel nervous or apprehensive about entering a funeral home, so our window displays play an important role in breaking down negative stereotypes and reassuring people that it is a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. We’re thrilled with how the collage turned out. It has certainly brightened up our corner of Aylesbury, and I am sure it will bring a smile to the faces of everyone who sees it.”