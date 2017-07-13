Search on for hero cat who supported owner

A Siamese cat who refused to leave his owner’s side as he recovered from a devastating stroke has gone missing.

Robbie the cat has been missing from his home in Worlds End Lane Weston Turville for more than a week, and his owners David and Jackie Steadman are desperate for news of his whereabouts.

Because Robbie is a cat like no other.

When David suffered a brain stem stroke and had to learn to do the most basic of things again, Robbie refused to leave his side, and was his best friend throughout the process.

Former Orange managing director David is now 99% recovered, and the family moved to Weston Turville from Berkhamsted 18 months ago so that he could continue his recovery.

And they fear that inquisitive and friendly Robbie may have jumped onto a van while they were having alterations done on their home.

Jackie said: “This cat was with him the whole time, he couldn’t talk and had to learn to walk again and this cat was a lifeline.

“He’s loved living here in Weston Turville are has been really happy spending time inside and outdoors hunting and bringing us back lots of presents. From my husband’s perspective this is like losing his best friend.”

The family is also concerned that because Robbie is so friendly someone could potentially have taken him in.

If you have seen Robbie, or have any information please call Jackie on 07973499909 or call this newspaper on 01296 619718.