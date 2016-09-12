Seal of approval from Queen

Following the success of last year’s sold out UK tour, The Queen Extravaganza - the brain child of Queen drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May - returns to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band’s iconic album, A Night At The Opera.

The 90 minute show will feature the album in full as well as many classic Queen hits and some surprises for true fans.

Kicking off in Plymouth next month, the tour stops at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre in November.

The show has been planned by Queen’s own musical supervisor Spike Edney, with the backing and involvement of remaining band members Taylor and May, and is designed to take the glorious music and live experience of the legendary rock band to generations of fans.

Roger Taylor said: “It’s our own official tribute band. They actually play the music better than we ever did - a more perfect version, with a more polished sound.”

The staging and production elements will capture the fabled design and excitement of Queen’s live performances, and will be enhanced by rare video footage.

Taylor and May hand selected the line up of The Queen Extravaganza band which is led by vocalist Marc Martel, whose YouTube video audition of him singing Somebody To Love went viral generating over 11 million views.

The other band members are guitarist Nick Radcliffe; bassist Francois-Olivier Doyon; drummer Tyler Warren; and keyboardist Darren Reeves.

The show has already featured on American Idol and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Queen Extravaganza comes to the Waterside at 7pm on Sunday November 13. Tickets cost from £29.75, box office 0844 871 7607 or book online at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury