Scores of local performers gear up for opening week of Oliver! at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

It's finally here - youngsters and adults from across Aylesbury Vale and beyond will tread the boards this week in Oliver! at the Waterside Theatre.

The countdown is on to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s first ever Stage Experience in collaboration with Vivo D’Arte and Aylesbury Vale District Council. The cast of 126 local performers aged 7 to 23 years have completed their first week from Wed 16 to Sat 19 August on the prestigious Aylesbury Waterside Theatre main stage.

Participants are coming from far and wide around the Vale, with cast from Bicester, Berkhamsted, Oxford, Waddesdon, Chesham, Bletchley and 40 from Aylesbury.

300 costumes have been made for the production, 100 lights have been hung, an atmospheric set has been created and a team of nearly 20 professionals ranging from Director to Technical Manager, Set Designer to Head of Makeup are involved in the production, alongside a live band.

Oliver! is one of the most beloved and well-known British musicals that vividly brings to life Charles Dickens’ story of the boy who asked for more. With a host of wonderful characters including Fagin, Nancy, Bill Sykes and the Artful Dodger as well as the Workhouse children and Fagin’s gang this show gives many opportunities for all ages to have their moment on stage.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s General Manager, Lee Duffy said:

‘We’ve looked forward to hosting our first ever Stage Experience project since the partnership with Vivo D’Arte and AVDC was announced earlier this year. The team had a fantastic week of rehearsals last week and I was genuinely blown away by the talent and quality of the performances being rehearsed on day 1! Audiences are in for a treat this week when the show opens. I urge anyone who loves musical theatre to come along and join us in appreciating and encouraging the stars of tomorrow. ’

Tickets are available from the Aylesbury Waterside Box Office.

Performances: Wed 16 – Sat 19 Aug

Wed- Sat eves 7pm, & Sat mat 2pm

Tickets: From £15 (£16.90 online/over the phone)

