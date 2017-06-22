Science Minister Jo Johnson to interview Sir Anthony Seldon

The new Universities and Science Minister Jo Johnson is making his first appearance at a major event, to do an interview with University Vice-Chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon at the Festival of Higher Education (HE).

It will be a huge opportunity for anyone with questions about how HE has been affected by the election to get an answer as there will be a Q and A session afterwards.

The festival will be held in a marquee on Beloff Lawn at the University of Buckingham on June 28 and June 29 with a buffet lunch included which will be al fresco.

The Minister is the keynote speaker at the festival, where former UCAS chief executive Mary Curnock Cook will talk about the university admission process.

Nick Hillman, of HE think tank HEPI, will be flagging up the latest issue to face HE and businessman Luke Johnson, who co-founded Pizza Express, will be talking about entrepreneurship.

Former England Cricketer Ed Smith speak about the relationship between sport and education.

Themes covered in the Festival include widening access to HE, the mental health crisis in education, Artificial Intelligence, careers advice for pupils and students, enterprise, free speech and the impact of Brexit.

Buckingham Festival organiser Robert Secret has provided some music for the event and it will be a fantastic opportunity to mingle with Vice Chancellors and other senior figures in HE from across the UK.

University of Buckingham Vice-Chancellor Sir Anthony Seldon said: “We would love to see as many local people as possible whether you are a teaching assistant, school governor, teacher or head you are most welcome.

“We hope to see some parents at Mary Curnock Cook’s session on the University admissions process.

“Anyone is welcome at what is set to be a fiery debate on free speech with our renowned Professor, Anthony Glees,” Sir Anthony added.

For more details on the event and for the full programme, go to www.hefestival.com