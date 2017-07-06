School hosts Line-Up youth festival

Buckinghamshire’s young people are being invited to the LineUp Youth Festival on Sunday 16 July to celebrate what they achieve and help get them involved in new opportunities.

The festival, funded by the Big Lottery Celebrate Fund, will showcase the wide variety of local opportunities for young people aged 11 – 19 as well as celebrating young people’s achievements over the five years since the London 2012 Olympics.

The festival will feature a live music stage with performances from local youth bands, as well as activities from local sports clubs, including football-based challenges from Wycombe Wanderers Pro Co Academy, cage cricket taster sessions from Active Bucks as well as laser tag and other interactive attractions.

A variety of youth organisations, projects and clubs will also be there and a food court will be on site for the whole day. The event is being run and hosted by the County Council’s Youth Service, Aylesbury Youth Action, Wycombe Youth Action and Wycombe Wanderers Sports and Education Trust.

One highlight of the event will be the #bucksinspired Bucks Young Life Awards, which will celebrate Buckinghamshire adults and young people who contribute to their community, go the extra mile to support others or make a positive change in someone else’s life.

Noel Brown, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement & Public Health, said: “The Big Lottery Celebrate Fund is designed to help people bring their local communities together to build stronger neighbourhoods and boost community spirit; and that’s exactly what we wanted to do for the young people of Buckinghamshire, who are our future.

“LineUp promises to be a fantastic day of fun, music and activities – but more than that, it aims to show young people some of the opportunities available locally for them to get involved in.

“Come along, have fun and see what new things you could do!”

LineUp Festival is taking place on Sunday 16 July at Princes Risborough School, from 11am – 9.30pm. Entry fee is £2 per person on the gate.

The event is for young people aged 11-19; those under 14 will need to be accompanied by an adult. Security checks will be in place at the entrance gates and no liquids will be permitted.

For more information about LineUp and the Bucks Young Life Awards go to www.bucksfamilyinfo.org/youth or call 01296 382583 to speak with a member of the organising team.

Find out more about the Big Lottery Celebrate Fund at https://www.biglotteryfund.org.uk/celebrate