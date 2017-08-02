School children release balloons to mark headteacher’s retirement

Have your say

Children and staff have bid a fond farewell to their headteacher who is retiring from the education profession after 39 years of teaching.

Wendy Heritage retired as headteacher of St Andrew’s CE Primary School in Chinnor at the end of the summer term.

Wendy Heritage retirement balloon release

Following 23 years of teaching in Oxford city schools, Wendy joined St Andrew’s as deputy head and then became headteacher.

She leaves the school with an outstanding reputation which was validated by both Ofsted and the church SIAMs inspection.

The school celebrated Wendy’s retirement in a number of ways.

It began with a retirement meal at the Spread Eagle Hotel in Thame, an assembly of songs and performances by staff and children, building the ‘Heritage Pyramid’ planter and culminated with a balloon launch by every child during a ‘thank you’ service held in school just before the end of term.

Wendy Heritage retirement

Deputy headteacher Annette Mashru, who is to take over the headteacher’s post, said: “We shall all miss Wendy.

“She has transformed the school and raised standards, making it a wonderful environment in which to teach and learn.

“St Andrew’s is a special place with great children, staff, parents and governors. I feel very fortunate to be the new headteacher and wish to build on all Wendy has achieved.”