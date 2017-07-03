Say it's not true! Aylesbury Vale star Tony Hadley has left Spandau Ballet

Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley took to Twitter today to confirm that he has left the band

Mr Hadley, who lives in Ford and is a familiar face at local events says that he will not perform with Spandau Ballet band members again.

The Twitter statement released earlier today

In a statement Mr Hadley said: "Due to circumstances beyond my control, it is with deep regret that I am required to state that I am no longer a member of the band Spandau Ballet, and as such I will not be performing with the band in the future."

Spandau Ballet rose to fame in the 1980s as one of the UK's brightest chart acts. Their famous hits include True and Gold. Their most recent world tour was in 2015.