Save our Study Centre! Petition reaches 800 signatures

A petition to save the much beloved Aylesbury Study Centre and Reference Library has amassed a mammoth 800 signatures.

The petition, organised by “Friends of Aylesbury Library” has been published after widespread upset over BCC’s plans to change the current facilities on offer.

The Friends of Aylesbury Study Centre and Library oppose the closing of the Aylesbury Study Centre and Reference Library and the plan to amalgamate them with Aylesbury Lending Library on Walton Street.

David Stopps, who helped organise the petition said: “I went to the High Wycombe Study Centre and Library last weekend (It’s open on Sundays - none of the Aylesbury facilities are) and it was wonderful. Aylesbury will be the poor relation of High Wycombe and Aylesbury is due to expand to be a far bigger town than High Wycombe in the next 20 years.”

A statement from Friends of Aylesbury Library said: “So many people were upset about the closure that we felt we had to reflect that by way of a physical and an online change.org petition, and to make the public aware of the proposed closure in the media and social networks.

"That said, we very much want to work in a positive and friendly way with BCC to make the most out of whatever happens next. We understand and appreciate that the council is under considerable financial pressure but we are disappointed that Aylesbury’s facilities are to be halved whereas High Wycombe continues to enjoy a first class state of the art study centre and library. This is of particular concern as Aylesbury is the County Town and is due to expand at a far greater rate than High Wycombe in the coming years.”

