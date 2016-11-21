Santa’s grotto to support Medical Detection Dogs charity

This year’s chosen charity for the Friars Square Christmas grotto in Aylesbury is Medical Detection Dogs.

All proceeds from the shopping centre’s grotto will be donated to the Saunderton-based charity which trains dogs to help medical professionals identify diseases.

This year the grotto will be open every week Wednesday through to Sunday from November 27 until December 11.

Then from the following day it will be open daily from December 12 to Christmas Eve.

Last year the grotto raised just under £7,000 for the charity Pulmonary Heart Association UK with Friars Management raising an extra £1,400 for Stanley Smith, four, who suffers from the incurable disease.