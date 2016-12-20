Santa comes down Hurst's chimney for needy children in Mix 96's Christmas toy appeal

Hurst's estate agents was one of several drop off points for presents for needy children.

Hurst's estate agents are celebrating a hugely successful reception for the Mix 96 Christmas Toy Appeal.

Sherian Sadeghpoor, Branch Manager said: "It was a roaring success as we managed to collect a huge toy selection in donations.

"In our final push before the Mix 96 deadline we arranged for Santa to come down our chimney to meet the children from the nursery who bought along some further donations.

"Many local schools and nurseries have also donated via us. The children had a great time as did we and we were honoured to take part in collecting for such a great cause.

"Everyone here is so impressed with the response from the community.

"People have been very generous. Because of our central location in town, it's a perfect spot really. We've always tried to keep in touch with local charities and schools and it's just great we can help out!

"We wanted to make it the best response ever, and from what I've heard it has been. We collected a vast amount of toys and goods. The children who came in also seemed to enjoy themselves, which was what it's all about!"

The following charities will all benefit from the kind donations of the people from Aylesbury:

Florries

Bucks Play Association

Family Resilience Service

Chat

Young Carers Aylesbury

Aylesbury Women’s Aid

The Pepper Foundation

Thomley

Barnardo’s Support 4 Parents at Griffin Place

SCWCCP

Macintyre

MPS Society

Masks

Life charity