Sandy Fire Cadets raise thousands for Children In Need

Firefighters from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue joined Sandy Fire Cadets on Saturday morning to raise money for Children In Need.

The group did a street collection for four hours in the Sandy Market Square area, raising £2005 for the national charity.

Children In Need use the money to help change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

This year’s fundraising appeal was presented by Graham Norton on BBC1 on Friday night, a grand total of £50,168562 was raised on the night.

On the charity’s website it says: “We are currently supporting around 2,400 projects that are working with children facing a range of disadvantages.

“These include poverty and deprivation; disabled young people and children who have been the victims of abuse or neglect.”

Sandy Fire Cadets organised the street collection, about ten cadets volunteered on the day.

For more information about the charity and the work it does in the UK visit: www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.