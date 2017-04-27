salon duo to leap for the life-savers

Two hairdressers from Thame are braving a skydive at the weekend for two charities doing life-saving work.

Melanie Blanks and Zoe McCormack, who work at Maze Hair Salon in North Street, will be making the big leap over Salisbury on Sunday, April 30.

Melanie, 37, decided on the fundraiser after a tragic incident in her home town, and aims to raise £750 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

She said: “After a recent tragedy in my home town, I discovered that the Thames Valley Air Ambulance gets no Government support and depends solely on public funding.

“Hopefully none of us will ever need them, but if we should then you can rest assured they will be there. That’s why I’ve decided to raise money for them.

“Thank you for your support so far. I’d love it if I could reach my target for this great charity. Every penny helps.”

Her colleague at the salon, Zoe, who is 42, will be making the skydive for the Anthony Nolan charity.

Zoe, from Waddesdon, who has set a target of £1,050, said: “Every day Anthony Nolan saves the lives of people with a blood cancer or blood disorder.

“They do this by matching incredible individuals willing to donate their stem cells to people who desperately need a lifesaving transplant.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mela nie-Blanks2 and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Zoe-McCormac1