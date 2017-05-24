Sale to boost intrepid cyclist’s charity fund as they train for London to Brighton

Two pals from Chinnor who are taking on a cycle marathon will be given a fundraising boost at a charity sale this weekend.

Riding as the Chinnor Chicks, Donna Schuoler and Roz Bush are taking on the marathon ride for the British Heart Foundation, as several members of their families have suffered heart problems.

Their friend Beki Austin has been organising the sale, at Thame Football Club, on Saturday, May 27, from 10am.

Roz has completed the London to Brighton ride 15 times and this year persuaded friend Donna to pedal along with her when it takes place on Father’s Day, June 18.

The duo have been training since February, and Donna - as the younger rider - has been working to make sure she can keep up. They both enjoy exercise and became friends at a Jazzercise class.

She said: “I have been trying to get as strong as Roz. We have been cycling up hills, with a long ride on Sundays, and I have been going out during the week.”

The two riders have already raised £900 and are also hosting fundraising events in the run-up.

The charity shopping morning in aid of the British Heart Foundation at Thame Football Club will feature a wide range of stalls including Just 1 More selling handbags and jewellery, Marvellous Cakes, Chris’s gorgeous quilts, Body Shop, Phoenix Cards, secondhand children’s clothes, Neal’s Yard, Forever Living, Riffraff, Birdie Bunting, Tropic Goodies, Stitchology, scarves, and a fundraiser stall for Alderhay Hospital.

Beki said: Please come along and support these amazing ladies and help raise money for an amazing charity. They have been very busy training and fund raising for this event and we are all very proud of them. You can bring your friends along, have a lovely cup of coffee, chat and shop. What more could you want on a Saturday morning.”

To donate to the cycling fundraiser visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Donnaschuoler43