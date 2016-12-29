Safety first for arty primary pupils

Drawings depicting health and safety lessons learnt by pupils from a city primary school are being showcased at a new housing development.

When children from Whitehouse Primary School were given a tour of Whitehouse Farm, a new development of homes which is being built near to the school on London Road, they were taught about the different clothing and equipment that builders use to stay safe.

Housebuilder Bellway was keen to enlighten the youngsters to ensure they understood any hazards they might encounter when they are near housing developments in future. After the tour, the children were urged to get arty so that they could share their newfound knowledge and educate others.

Sales manager for Bellway Northern Home Counties, Elaine Brown, said: “The children enjoyed themselves, and we were all very impressed by their knowledge and the questions they were asking. We always encourage people to stay safe when they are near our developments, and this was a great way of teaching the children some important lessons about health and safety in a fun and interactive way.

“The pieces of art which they have created look brilliant, and many of our visitors have commented on how great they look. It was fantastic to have the children here, and we hope they learnt a lot from the visit.”